Montreal’s Blue line extension gets $1.3B federal investment

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an investment of $1.3 billion in the much-awaited extension Blue line of the Montreal Metro on Thursday.

“The east end of Montreal has completely transformed in recent years,” Trudeau said.

“Montreal is home to many new job opportunities. It means more people depend on public transit to get to work on time in the morning.”

Debate surrounding the extension — which is estimated to cost much more than the initial price of $3.9 billion — has been circulating among several levels of government for years.

We are still studying the final costs of the blue line,” confirmed Chantal Rouleau, Quebec transport minister.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said it’s about time there was an investment in the city’s Metro infrastructure.

“Public transit is the key to protect our environment,” she said, thanking both the provincial and federal governments for their efforts.

The project would build five new Metro stations, spanning six kilometres and linking the Saint-Michel station to the borough of Anjou.

The new stations are expected to be at the intersections of Lacordaire Boulevard, Viau Boulevard, Langelier Boulevard, Pie-IX Boulevard and the Galeries D’Anjou shopping centre.

“The extension of the Blue line means faster commutes, less time in traffic and better, greener communities,” Trudeau said.

“It’s great news for Montrealers — news we’ve been waiting to hear for a long time.”

The final budget is expected to be confirmed in 2021, and the plan is for the extension to be finished by 2026.

