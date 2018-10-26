François Legault ‘may be open’ to Valérie Plante’s Pink line after all

Premier François Legault and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante held their first official meeting today, spending over an hour talking about a variety of subjects ranging from the Pink line to redeveloping part of the city.

The duo said they are committed to forming a joint group to study a plan to develop the east end of Montreal, with Legault committing $200 million to a future development project.

While they don’t see eye to eye on every subject, they did commit to working together.

They started their meeting at a café in Old Montreal and had an informal discussion over coffee before moving on to city hall where Legault signed the city’s honour book. Following that, they met for about an hour privately.

Plante’s proposed Pink line for the Montreal Metro was a focus of their discussion. For the first time, Legault didn’t completely shut down the idea.

He said he has always been concerned with the cost of the metro extension. But he added he was the premier of all Montrealers and had a responsibility to listen to their needs.

Both Plante and Legault said they’re now waiting for studies to be done on the project.

“That is why I say I may be open if it’s cheaper, but we will see the studies and the amount and then we will see what we can do to try to fit it into a total budget,” said Legault.

“My responsibility as premier of Quebec is to look at the needs of all municipalities in Quebec and to start to fit those needs in a budget that makes sense for all Quebecers.”

For her part, Plante says she will do everything she can to promote the Pink line, but admits the budget — estimated at more than $5 billion — will play a role.

“I am a pragmatic person so at this point lets look at the numbers,” Plante said. “I am happy we agree on having those studies done.”

She added, “We need to have those studies and numbers in order to make a rational choice based on the many needs that exist in Montreal so for me it was a good meeting.”

‘Anglophone parents will not lose any power’

There has been concern from English community groups about Legault’s plans to reform school boards.

The premier clarified his stance today. He said use of the notwithstanding clause would not be necessary to forge ahead with his plans.

He said English groups and parents would still have control over decisions affecting schools under his new plan to create regional centres.

“The most important thing to say is that anglophone parents will not lose any power,” Legault said. “Right now we have nine school boards. After our change we will have nine service centres and each of them will have parents from the different schools on these centres.”

He said 83 per cent of anglophones don’t participate in school board elections, so he will save $20 million by reforming boards and creating the regional centres.