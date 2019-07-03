Ottawa set to announce federal funding for Montreal Metro blue line extension

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce federal funding for the extension of the Montreal Metro’s blue line on Thursday.

He is expected to be joined by Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, Quebec Junior Transport Minister Chantal Rouleau and federal Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez for the announcement.

The extension of the blue line has been expected for several years. It has also been repeatedly announced by successive governments.

The project involves building five new stations, which will link the St-Michel station to the Anjou station in Montreal’s east end.

The City of Montreal estimates that the project will cost about $3.9 billion.

