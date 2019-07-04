Crime
July 4, 2019 10:45 am
Updated: July 4, 2019 10:54 am

N.S. RCMP investigate racist graffiti in Berwick as hate crime

By Dexter Nyuurnibe Global News

Police say that they were called to a home on Maple Avenue at 11 a.m. on July 3. A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.

Nova Scotia’s RCMP say they are investigating racist graffiti they found at a home in Berwick, N.S.

Police say they were called to a home on Maple Avenue at 11 a.m. on July 3.

According to a press release by the RCMP, when officers arrived they found an offensive word painted on a road.

Police believe the act was done between the hours of 9 p.m. on July 2 and 11 a.m. on July 3.

The RCMP say that they talked to neighbours about possible suspects and are investigating the act as a hate crime.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Kingston RCMP at 902-765-3317 or to call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

