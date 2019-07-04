N.S. RCMP investigate racist graffiti in Berwick as hate crime
Nova Scotia’s RCMP say they are investigating racist graffiti they found at a home in Berwick, N.S.
Police say they were called to a home on Maple Avenue at 11 a.m. on July 3.
READ MORE: Canadian Anti-Hate Network tracking ‘hate group’ in Halifax
According to a press release by the RCMP, when officers arrived they found an offensive word painted on a road.
Police believe the act was done between the hours of 9 p.m. on July 2 and 11 a.m. on July 3.
READ MORE: Vehicle vandalized with homophobic slur in Upper Tantallon, N.S.
The RCMP say that they talked to neighbours about possible suspects and are investigating the act as a hate crime.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Kingston RCMP at 902-765-3317 or to call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.