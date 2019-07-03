Kamala Harris on Donald Trump: ‘we have a predator living in the White House’

Kamala Harris didn’t mince words when talking about U.S. President Donald Trump at an event in Iowa on Wednesday.

“We have a predator living in the White House,” the candidate for the Democratic nomination for president said at a picnic for Iowa Democrats in West Des Moines.

WATCH: (June 30) Kamala Harris celebrates Pride in San Francisco

“I know predators,” Harris said while referencing her experience as a prosecutor.

“I prosecuted the big banks when they preyed on homeowners. I’ve prosecuted the pharmaceutical companies when they’ve preyed on seniors. I’ve prosecuted transnational corporations when they’ve preyed on women and children,” she said.

Harris said there’s a “little secret” about predators.

READ MORE: Donald Trump taunts Joe Biden amid allegations of touching — here’s what Trump was accused of

“Donald Trump has predatory nature and predatory instincts, and the thing you should know about predators is they prey on the vulnerable, they prey on those who they do not believe are strong,” she said.

“And the thing about predators you must most importantly know, predators are cowards.”

Harris went on to say that the task before Democrats is to “successfully prosecute the case against four more years of Donald Trump, and I am prepared to do that.”

WATCH: (June 22) Trump again says he has ‘no idea’ who E.Jean Carroll is following allegations

The Democratic candidate was far from the first to put the word “predator” together with Trump’s name in the same sentence.

Last year, authors Barry Levine and Monique El-Faizy published the book, “All the President’s Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator.”

The book set out to examine Trump’s relationships with women and look at the “roots of his alleged predatory behaviour.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump on E. Jean Carroll sexual assault allegation: ‘She’s not my type’

U.K. shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry also described the president that way in early June.

“He is a sexual predator, he is a racist, and it’s right to say that. And I think we need to think about when is it that our country got so scared. Why can’t we start saying things as they are?” Thornberry told the BBC’s Today programme, as quoted by Politico.

The predator label came after Trump faced accusations of sexual assault and misconduct from as many as 24 women.

WATCH: (Oct. 3, 2018) Why sexual victims don’t always remember details

The most recent allegation came from advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who said Trump forced himself on her in a dressing room in the mid 1990s.

Trump denied ever having met Carroll and said, “shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda.”

A photo later circulated on social media that showed Carroll and Trump together at an NBC party in 1987, but Trump kept insisting he didn’t know the columnist, The New York Times reported.