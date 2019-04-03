Donald Trump taunts Joe Biden amid allegations of touching — here’s what Trump was accused of

U.S. President Donald Trump took a few jabs at Joe Biden as the former vice president found himself facing allegations of inappropriate touching by two women on Tuesday.

The current president, however, has faced a host of allegations all his own.

Speaking at a dinner put on by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), Trump took a broad shot at the candidates seeking the presidential nomination for the Democratic Party.

“We’re going to war with some socialists… and it looks like the only non-sort of heavy socialist, he’s being taken care of pretty well by the socialists.”

That was clearly a veiled jab at the former vice president, who has been accused by two women of inappropriately touching them: Lucy Flores, a former lawmaker in the state of Nevada, and Amy Lappos, an ex-aide to a Democratic congressman.

Flores alleged that Biden kissed her on the back of her head without her consent in 2014, and Lappos alleged that he rubbed noses with her at an event in Greenwich, Conn.

Biden has circulated a statement saying he doesn’t believe he acted inappropriately with women at any time in public life.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has warned Biden to keep his distance amid the allegations.

But that wasn’t the only shot that Trump directed at Biden on Tuesday.

He also related a story about meeting a general who had given him some good news about the Islamic State.

The general’s name, he said, was named “Raisin Kane.”

“I said what’s your name, he said Raisin. I said what’s your last name, Kane,” Trump said.

“I said you mean your name’s Raisin Kane? He said, yes sir.”

Trump went on: “That’s the guy that told me, I said, so my people tell me two years, what do you think? One week, sir.

“I said general, come here, give me a kiss. I felt like Joe Biden.”

His audience laughed.

The president, however, is no stranger to allegations of inappropriate conduct — he has faced them from as many as 23 women.

Here are four times that Donald Trump has faced allegations of his own:

Earlier this year, Trump faced allegations from Alva Johnson, an Alabama woman who had worked on his presidential campaign.

She said in a federal lawsuit that Trump had “grasped her hand and did not let go,” and that he had kissed her on the corner of her mouth as she turned away.

“The forced and unwanted kiss was deeply offensive to Ms. Johnson,” the lawsuit read in part.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders responded to the lawsuit by saying that the “accusation is absurd on its face. This never happened and is directly contradicted by multiple highly credible eyewitness accounts.”

Cassandra Searles, who was Miss Washington in the Miss USA pageant in 2013, alleged on Facebook that Trump, who owned the event at the time, would line up contestants so he could “get at closer look at his property.”

Searles also alleged that Trump grabbed her posterior and invited her to his hotel room.

Trump has not specifically denied these allegations, according to Business Insider, though he has denied all accusations of sexual misconduct that have been levelled against him.

Former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos alleged in 2017 that Trump tried to lay her down on a bed when she met to discuss a career opportunity with him a decade earlier.

Trump’s people released a statement during his presidential campaign that called the allegations “false and ridiculous.”

Zervos subsequently filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump after he called her a liar.

Trump tried to delay Zervos’ lawsuit in May 2018.

In October 2016, porn actress Jessica Drake alleged that she and two friends met Trump in a Lake Tahoe hotel room in 2006.

Drake alleged that Trump then hugged and kiss each of them without permission.

She also alleged that Trump invited her back to his suite, offering her $10,000 and the use of his private jet.

Trump’s campaign dismissed the allegation as “false and ridiculous.”