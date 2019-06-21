Trump accused of sexual assault by writer E. Jean Carroll — he calls it ‘fiction’

Warning: This story contains explicit details of an alleged sexual assault that may disturb some readers. Discretion is advised.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been accused of sexual assault by writer E. Jean Carroll, who writes about the alleged incident in her upcoming book, “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal.”

An excerpt of the book, set to be released on July 2, was published by New York Magazine on Friday.

Trump responded to the allegation the same day, saying her book should be “sold in the fiction section.”

Carroll, a 75-year-old advice columnist for Elle magazine, detailed an incident she said took place in either late 1995 or early 1996.

The two ran into each other at luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman, Carroll wrote.

She recounted that Trump asked her to help pick a present for “a girl,” which eventually led them to the lingerie section.

Trump suggested that Carroll try on lingerie, but she jokingly deflected the comment suggesting he try it on instead, the excerpt read.

The two eventually ended up in a dressing room, according to Carroll.

“The moment the dressing-room door is closed, he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall, hitting my head quite badly, and puts his mouth against my lips,” the except read.

“The next moment, still wearing correct business attire, shirt, tie, suit jacket, overcoat, he opens the overcoat, unzips his pants, and, forcing his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway — or completely, I’m not certain — inside me.”

The alleged incident lasted less than three minutes, she wrote.

“I try to stomp his foot. I try to push him off with my one free hand — for some reason, I keep holding my purse with the other — and I finally get a knee up high enough to push him out and off and I turn, open the door, and run out of the dressing room,” the excerpt read.

Following the incident, Carroll explained that she reached out to two friends, who gave her different advice.

“‘Tell no one. Forget it! He has 200 lawyers. He’ll bury you,'” she said one friend told her, while another urged her to speak out.

New York Magazine said it verified that Carroll went to those friends following the incident.

Carroll said she did not speak out because she was worried about being dismissed, or threatened.

In her new book, Carroll also accused other men of sexual misconduct, including former CBS Corp. chairman Les Moonves.

“I made a list of hideous men in my life. It includes the president — who assaulted me in the dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman 23 years ago,” she wrote.

Trump has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct by several women, some of whom have launched lawsuits against the president.

The White House and the president himself have denied every allegation.

Trump denied the latest allegation in a statement circulated to media.

“Regarding the ‘story’ by E. Jean Carroll, claiming she once encountered me at Bergdorf Goodman 23 years ago. I’ve never met this person in my life,” Trump said in the statement.

“I’ve never met this person in my life. She is trying to sell a new book — that should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section.”

Trump went on: “shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda.

“It’s just as bad for people to believe it, particularly when there is zero evidence. Worse still for a dying publication to try to prop itself up by peddling fake news — it’s an epidemic.”

Trump questioned why there were no pictures, surveillance, video or reports of the incident, nor any sales attendants around to witness it.

“I would like to thank Bergdorf Goodman for confirming they have no video footage of any such incident, because it never happened,” he said.

“False accusations diminish the severity of real assault. All should condemn false accusations and any actual assault in the strongest possible terms.”