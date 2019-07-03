No injuries after man allegedly fires off rifle in downtown Hamilton: police

A 35-year-old man is facing weapons-related charges after allegedly firing a rifle in downtown Hamilton.

Police say they received a call shortly after 4:30 on Wednesday afternoon about a man walking in the area of King Street East and Sanford Avenue North, allegedly firing a rifle into the air.

READ MORE: Man charged with possession of fentanyl and meth: Hamilton police

They say he then discarded the rifle and armed himself with a machete.

Officers arrived on scene and the man was arrested without incident, and all of the weapons were recovered.

No one was injured, including the suspect.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them at 905-546-3817 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

WATCH: (April 29, 2019) Why the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area is a sex trafficking hub