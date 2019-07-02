Police investigate report of shots fired at home on Hamilton mountain
Hamilton police are investigating a reported shooting on the mountain over the weekend.
According to police, it happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, when multiple shots were fired at a home on Queenslea Drive, near Upper Ottawa Street.
READ MORE: Police investigating after man shot in ‘targeted and specific’ attack in Stoney Creek
No one was injured but there was damage to the property as a result of the shooting, police said.
Police say they’ll be increasing their presence in the area as they investigate.
They’re also asking homeowners in the area to check home surveillance cameras for video evidence of the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Richard Vanderboom at (905) 546-2377, Acting Det.-Sgt. Brad Clark at (905) 548-3851, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
READ MORE: Stoney Creek teenager charged in weekend shooting at Hamilton Tim Hortons
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.