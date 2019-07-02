Crime
Police investigate report of shots fired at home on Hamilton mountain

Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired at a home on the Hamilton mountain.

Hamilton police are investigating a reported shooting on the mountain over the weekend.

According to police, it happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, when multiple shots were fired at a home on Queenslea Drive, near Upper Ottawa Street.

No one was injured but there was damage to the property as a result of the shooting, police said.

Police say they’ll be increasing their presence in the area as they investigate.

They’re also asking homeowners in the area to check home surveillance cameras for video evidence of the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Richard Vanderboom at (905) 546-2377, Acting Det.-Sgt. Brad Clark at (905) 548-3851, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

