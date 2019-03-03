No one injured after shots fired at east Hamilton townhouse

A daylight shooting in the east end of Hamilton is under investigation.

Hamilton Police say it happened at a townhouse at 2 Oriole Crescent shortly after 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, where they received reports of several shots fired.

Officers arrived on scene and found that someone had fired multiple rounds directly into one of the units of the townhouse.

Although there were people inside at the time, no one was injured.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects and are seeking witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Division 2 Criminal Investigative Division Detective Licop at 905-546-2919 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).