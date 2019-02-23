Crime
February 23, 2019 9:07 am
Updated: February 23, 2019 10:09 am

Two people in hospital following overnight shooting in central Hamilton

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML
Hamilton police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent two people to hospital.

The incident reportedly happened at 349 Barton St. East, just west of Wentworth Street North, shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday night.

Det. Catherine Lockley says two people are in hospital, although she could not comment on their conditions.

She adds that it’s too early in the investigation to reveal any more information about possible suspects or vehicles, but says the shooting was targeted and there is no threat to public safety.

The Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit and the Shooting Task Force have taken over the investigation.

Police are asking residents and business owners in the area with video surveillance cameras to check their footage for any suspicious people or vehicles in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Ebert at 905-546-4167 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

