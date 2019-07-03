New smoking bylaw now in effect in Barrie

A new smoking bylaw that’s been expanded to include cannabis, vaping and e-cigarettes came into effect in Barrie on June 17.

The bylaw also includes increased restrictions on where smoking can take place.

The definition of “smoke” has been updated to include cannabis and tobacco, and the definition of “smoking” has been updated to include vaping, e-cigarettes and any other similar products.

Recreation centres and arenas are now completely smoke-free, as well as an additional 20-metre radius surrounding such properties.

Smoking is also not allowed on property owned or operated by the City of Barrie that has been designated as parkland. This includes sports fields, splash pads, fitness areas and playgrounds.

Smoking is not permitted on or within nine metres of an outdoor food service patio.

New signs are being installed at parks and facilities around the city to remind people where smoking is not permitted.

City enforcement staff will also be out in Barrie educating people on the new regulations and conducting enforcement when required.

