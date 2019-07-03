Crowdfunding campaign launched for worker injured in Irving Shipyard industrial accident

An online fundraising campaign has been launched for a man who suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of an industrial accident at Halifax’s Irving Shipyard.

According to the GoFundMe page launched by one of his coworkers, Trevor O’Neil was critically injured after a highly-pressurized cover from a sandblasting unit hit his head.

O’Neil then fell several feet to the ground.

“I know personally, that we all want to help,” the page reads. “Workplace injuries, especially ones as critical as this one, is a concern for us all.

“There were 5,819 Nova Scotian’s hurt on the job last year. This number is way too high.”

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the accident just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say the victim was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries and that the Department of Labour is investigating.

The department confirmed that a stop-work order was issued for the work area and the equipment involved in the incident.

The GoFundMe page states Unifor Local 1, the union at the shipyard, is organizing the campaign to provide assistance to O’Neil’s family.

The campaign raised over $2,500 in less than 24 hours.

— With files from Alexander Quon.