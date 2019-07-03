Canada
July 3, 2019 5:14 am

Industrial incident at Halifax’s Irving Shipyard sends man to hospital

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The Halifax Shipyard on July 3, 2019

Alexander Quon/Global News
An incident at the Irving Shipyard in Halifax has sent one man to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to reports of an industrial accident at the shipyard at approximately 6:54 p.m.

A 40-year-old man had reportedly been struck by metal from a piece of equipment and fell after being struck.

He was quickly taken to QEII hospital with what is believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are investigating the incident as is the Nova Scotia’s department of labour.

The department of labour did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

