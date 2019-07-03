Industrial incident at Halifax’s Irving Shipyard sends man to hospital

An incident at the Irving Shipyard in Halifax has sent one man to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to reports of an industrial accident at the shipyard at approximately 6:54 p.m.

A 40-year-old man had reportedly been struck by metal from a piece of equipment and fell after being struck.

He was quickly taken to QEII hospital with what is believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are investigating the incident as is the Nova Scotia’s department of labour.

The department of labour did not immediately respond to a request for comment.