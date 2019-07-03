Saint John church launches second phase of “Save the Steeple” campaign

A church in uptown Saint John is promoting its latest fundraising campaign in a big way.

An 80-foot-high banner has been hung from scaffolding at Trinity Anglican Church, asking for help from parishioners and the public to support a “Save the Steeple” campaign.

Spearheaded by businessman Derek Oland, a parishioner and warden of the church, the campaign is in its second of three phases.

Minister Steven Scribner said the church wants to raise $387,000 in phase two to repair the north and west faces of the steeple tower. The south and east faces are being renovated as part of phase one, currently underway with a similar price tag. The money for phase one has already been raised.

Oland believes Saint John would lose its character is “iconic structures” like the steeple are not maintained.

“(Donors) should think of, ‘Wouldn’t it be too bad if this steeple suddenly is not there?'” Oland said. “So we’ve undertaken this to make sure Saint John continues to honour its past.”

Trinity was originally built by the Loyalists in the 1780s when they arrived in Saint John from the United States, after the British lost the war of independence. Saint John Fire destroyed the first church in 1878, and the present church was rebuilt on its current site in 1880.

In a news release, the church said the steeple was renovated in the 1960s, but the wrong mortar was used. Trinity Anglican Church Minister Steven Scribner said a company specializing in this type of restoration has been tasked with doing the work.

“We stand here today very humble in the fact that it’s our duty to uphold what our ancestors have built here,” Scribner said, “and they made it ready for our generation, and it’s our task to give this preservation for the next generation.”

The church is a popular attraction for tourists, including Marcel Leclerc and his wife from Quebec, who snapped several photos of the church and the massive banner.

“It brings something to the city (with) all kinds of different construction,” said Leclerc. “This one is very special. I like it.”

Phase one of the project is expected to wrap up this year. Phase two is likely to conclude sometime in 2020. But Oland said that’s going to depend on fundraising efforts because the church will not be borrowing any money to cover phase two.

Oland’s twelfth grandchild will be christened at the church later this year. He said he’s not going to let a little construction get in the way of the celebration.

“Not at all,” he laughed. “There will be pictures taken of her beneath this banner.”

If construction stays on schedule, the $1.1-million renovation will be finished in 2021.