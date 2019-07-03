Scugog business hopes to scoop support for rainbow crosswalk

After the project was delayed by the township a local business owner is attempting to do his part to bring a rainbow crosswalk to Scugog.

TJ Sheehan opened his Enniskillen General Store in Port Perry about a year ago.

His freezers are stocked with ice cream in all the flavours of the rainbow, and the 43-year-old wants to see those colours on display in the township, too.

“Anything that brings people out and brings community together is a good thing, and anything that includes everyone is even better,” said TJ Sheehan, Enniskillen General Store Owner.

Last month, citing costs and safety concerns as reasons, Scugog Council put a rainbow crosswalk for the community on hold for the time being.

“We are a small municipality and every dollar that we take away from one program is a dollar we can’t put somewhere else,” said Ian McDougall, Scugog Ward 1 Councillor.

That prompted Sheehan to start his own fundraiser for the colorful crosswalk.

This Saturday, from open to close, he hopes to raise around $2,000 at his shop.

“We are donating a dollar from every ice cream cone, ice cream cup, tub of ice cream,” Sheehan said. “Anything that has to do with ice cream — a milkshake, even — will donate a dollar towards this cause.”

Despite the delay for a crosswalk, a rainbow bench is expected to be a permanent fixture in Scugog this fall, something councillor McDougall is excited for.

“I know the rainbow crosswalk is a hot item right now, but I don’t believe it is the only inclusive infrastructure we can do that will show we celebrate diversity and inclusion in Scugog,” said McDougall.

Council still needs to decide on a location for the bench.

Residents, meanwhile, are grateful for a local business to get the ball rolling on a crosswalk.

“I think it shows that the businesses here have a lot of pride in the town and want to support any way they can,” said Krystal Hoar, local resident.

“If they want to do it right, it’s not going to be a cheap thing. A lot of people say paint is really cheap and easy, but I guess if it’s going on a roadway or pathway or something like that, it’s extra cost,” said Sheehan.

Sheehan hopes by stepping up to raise money for a rainbow crosswalk, other businesses in the community will follow suit.