One day after vandalism, Bowmanville’s rainbow crosswalk defaced again

A day after being defaced, the rainbow crosswalk in Bowmanville was once again targeted.

This time, however, there was surveillance video of the suspects in the act.

“The guy pulls up, sits on the crosswalk and he spins his tires,” said Doug Wentzel, Bowmanville resident.

Shortly after arriving home early Thursday morning, Wentzel heard the squealing of tires at 12:30.

“I heard these spinning noises outside like somebody burning rubber and then the sound of the thing taking off and then we looked at the camera this morning and we saw the video,” said Wentzel.

After the first incident, Wentzel reconnected his surveillance camera.

He called police, showing the officer the video of a dark truck peeling out on the colorful crosswalk.

“Why would they do that? I don’t know if it’s a hate thing or just being nasty. I don’t know,” said Wentzel.

“Officers are aware what happened and they will be keeping a close eye, specifically to this crosswalk and the surrounding area,” said Cst. George Tudos, Durham Regional Police Service.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and there is also the possibility that charges could be laid.

As for Wentzel, he hopes videos like the one he has getting out will stop others from thinking about committing the same crime.

Those who fought for the crosswalk are extremely disappointed to hear of it being defaced again over night. The municipality, meanwhile, has come out to assess the damage and has plans to clean it up and put in preventative measures so the vandalism doesn’t happen again.

