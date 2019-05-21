Halifax to add more rainbow crosswalks ahead of 2019 Pride festival

Halifax will be getting more rainbow crosswalks and repainting its old ones ahead of this year’s Pride celebration.

A tender issued on Friday by the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) indicates that the municipality is planning to repaint the rainbow crosswalks at 14 existing locations while adding rainbow crosswalks at four new locations throughout the HRM.

The municipality is planning to repaint locations at:

Spring Garden Road and South Park Street

Spring Garden Road and Queen Street

Gottingen and Cornwallis streets

Alderney Drive and Ochterloney Street

Portland and King streets

Willet and Main streets

Bedford Highway at Hammonds Plains Road

Sackville Drive and Cobequid Road

Sackville and Leaside drives

Sackville and Millwood drives

Portland Estates Boulevard West and Portland Estates Boulevard

Cow Bay and Shore roads

Quinpool Road and Harvard Street

Quinpool Road and Vernon Street

The municipality will also add rainbow crosswalks at:

Herring Cove and Dentith roads

Brunswick Street and Spring Garden Road

Summer Street and University Avenue

Robie Street and University Avenue

The rainbow crosswalks were first developed in 2016 by the mayor’s office in collaboration with the LGBTQ2 community and municipal staff with transportation and public works.

The municipality has previously described the rainbow crosswalks as a way of “showing its support” for the LGBTQ2 community in the HRM.

“The rainbow flag is synonymous with the 2SLGBT2Q+ community and we want to showcase the colours of Pride,” said Maggie-Jane Spray, a spokesperson for the municipality.

Spray added that the program continues to expand as members of regional council or other institutions sponsor or request the crosswalks in an effort to “highlight Pride throughout the municipality.”

The tender specifies that all work must be done before July 12, 2019 — six days before the Halifax Pride Festival kicks off on July 18, 2019.