Halifax to add more rainbow crosswalks ahead of 2019 Pride festival
Halifax will be getting more rainbow crosswalks and repainting its old ones ahead of this year’s Pride celebration.
A tender issued on Friday by the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) indicates that the municipality is planning to repaint the rainbow crosswalks at 14 existing locations while adding rainbow crosswalks at four new locations throughout the HRM.
The municipality is planning to repaint locations at:
- Spring Garden Road and South Park Street
- Spring Garden Road and Queen Street
- Gottingen and Cornwallis streets
- Alderney Drive and Ochterloney Street
- Portland and King streets
- Willet and Main streets
- Bedford Highway at Hammonds Plains Road
- Sackville Drive and Cobequid Road
- Sackville and Leaside drives
- Sackville and Millwood drives
- Portland Estates Boulevard West and Portland Estates Boulevard
- Cow Bay and Shore roads
- Quinpool Road and Harvard Street
- Quinpool Road and Vernon Street
The municipality will also add rainbow crosswalks at:
- Herring Cove and Dentith roads
- Brunswick Street and Spring Garden Road
- Summer Street and University Avenue
- Robie Street and University Avenue
The rainbow crosswalks were first developed in 2016 by the mayor’s office in collaboration with the LGBTQ2 community and municipal staff with transportation and public works.
The municipality has previously described the rainbow crosswalks as a way of “showing its support” for the LGBTQ2 community in the HRM.
“The rainbow flag is synonymous with the 2SLGBT2Q+ community and we want to showcase the colours of Pride,” said Maggie-Jane Spray, a spokesperson for the municipality.
Spray added that the program continues to expand as members of regional council or other institutions sponsor or request the crosswalks in an effort to “highlight Pride throughout the municipality.”
The tender specifies that all work must be done before July 12, 2019 — six days before the Halifax Pride Festival kicks off on July 18, 2019.
