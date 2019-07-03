Pedestrian killed in collision near Dufresne, Man.

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night when he was struck by a vehicle near Dufresne, Man., said Steinbach RCMP.

Police said the crash took place on PR 207, when a 17-year-old driver from Lorette collided with a pedestrian who was walking on the roadway around 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Man killed in rollover near Thompson wasn’t wearing a seatbelt: RCMP

The victim, a 42-year-old man from the Rural Municipality of Armstrong, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said alcohol and speed don’t appear to be factors in the collision.

RCMP are working with a forensic collision reconstructionist in the ongoing investigation.

Last night at 11pm, a 17yo male was driving south on #PR207 near Dufresne when he collided with a pedestrian who was walking on the roadway. A 42yo male pronounced deceased on scene. Speed & alcohol don’t appear to be factors. Steinbach #rcmpmb continues to investigate. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 3, 2019

WATCH: Fatal car crash survivor lives with nightmares, guilt