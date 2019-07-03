Traffic
July 3, 2019

Pedestrian killed in collision near Dufresne, Man.

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night when he was struck by a vehicle near Dufresne, Man., said Steinbach RCMP.

Police said the crash took place on PR 207, when a 17-year-old driver from Lorette collided with a pedestrian who was walking on the roadway around 11 p.m.

The victim, a 42-year-old man from the Rural Municipality of Armstrong, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said alcohol and speed don’t appear to be factors in the collision.

RCMP are working with a forensic collision reconstructionist in the ongoing investigation.

