Crime Beat podcast: The story of Sara and Taliyah, Part 1

On this episode of Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt tells the story of a young Calgary mother and her little girl.

In July 2016, Sara Baillie, 34, was found dead in her house, and her five-year-old daughter, Taliyah Marsman, was missing.

Police issued an Alberta-wide Amber Alert, and the frantic search for the little girl began.

Their family held out hope that Taliyah would be found alive, but three days later, her body was discovered in some bushes outside the city limits.

WATCH: Taliyah Leigh Marsman’s uncle makes public plea for her return

Follow along on the 11th episode of Crime Beat as police hunt for a killer and their investigation takes a shocking twist.

