Workers trapped underground at Nutrien’s Cory mine

Nutrien says 34 maintenance workers are currently trapped underground at its Cory potash mine southwest of Saskatoon.

A company spokesperson said the workers are “safe and comfortable underground” and have been on stand-down since Tuesday afternoon.

Nutrien said the service shaft at the mine is not currently operating and arrangements are being made to bring the workers to the surface as soon as practicable.

No other details have been released by the company.

Nutrien said its Cory operation is not producing potash and is currently in its summer maintenance turnaround.

