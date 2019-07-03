Man reported missing in Nova Scotia’s Kejimkujik National Park found safe

Nova Scotia RCMP have confirmed that a 46-year-old man who was reported missing near Kejimkujik National Park on July 1 has been located and is safe.

Police say they were called on Monday night when Bradley Hall and a nine-year-old girl did not return from their canoe trip on Sunday.

A search was then conducted just outside the boundary of Kejimkujik National Park.

The nine-year-old girl was later located around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police, but Hall remained missing until he was found on Wednesday.

RCMP led the search and were assisted by members of Parks Canada, volunteer ground search and rescue personnel and the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre.

In a statement, police thanked the public and volunteers for their assistance in locating both Hall and the nine-year-old girl.

—With files from Graeme Benjamin