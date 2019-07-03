Canada
July 3, 2019 10:04 am
Updated: July 3, 2019 10:36 am

Man reported missing in Nova Scotia’s Kejimkujik National Park found safe

By Dexter Nyuurnibe Global News

The man who was reported missing near Kejimkujik National Park in Annapolis County on July 1 has been found safe, police say.

Alexa MacLean / Global News
A A

Nova Scotia RCMP have confirmed that a 46-year-old man who was reported missing near Kejimkujik National Park on July 1 has been located and is safe.

Police say they were called on Monday night when Bradley Hall and a nine-year-old girl did not return from their canoe trip on Sunday.

A search was then conducted just outside the boundary of Kejimkujik National Park.

READ MORE: Search underway for missing camper in Kejimkujik

The nine-year-old girl was later located around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police, but Hall remained missing until he was found on Wednesday.

RCMP led the search and were assisted by members of Parks Canada, volunteer ground search and rescue personnel and the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre.

READ MORE:  Parts of Kejimkujik National Park Seaside closed over Canada Day long weekend due to bear activity 

In a statement, police thanked the public and volunteers for their assistance in locating both Hall and the nine-year-old girl.

—With files from Graeme Benjamin

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bradley Hall
Canada
Kejimkujik National Park
missing Nova Scotia man
missing person
Mounties
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Missing Person
Nova Scotia RCMP
RCMP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.