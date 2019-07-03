25-year-old motorcyclist in hospital after crash: police

Hamilton police are hoping to hear from witnesses after a motorcycle crash at the Delta.

Police say a bike, driven by a 25-year-old man, went out of control about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the intersection of Main Street and King Street and hit a curb, throwing the rider onto the road.

He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and is in stable condition.

The Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is hoping to hear from the driver of a white four-door sedan that was reportedly in the area at the time.

The man’s name and hometown have not been released.