21-year-old missing woman sought by Spiritwood RCMP
Police in Saskatchewan are trying to locate a missing woman from Pelican Lake First Nation.
Rachel Becky Lewis, 21, was last seen on the reserve between 1 and 2 p.m. CT on June 28, according to Spiritwood RCMP.
She is described as being approximately five-foot nine, 120 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. Lewis also has distinctive burn marks on her left hand, police said.
She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a white and blue shell necklace, green camouflage pants, and pink Adidas shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Spiritwood RCMP at 306-883-4210 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Pelican Lake First Nation is approximately 175 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
