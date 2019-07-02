Canada
July 2, 2019 8:46 pm
Updated: July 2, 2019 8:48 pm

21-year-old missing woman sought by Spiritwood RCMP

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Spiritwood RCMP are trying to locate Rachel Becky Lewis, 21, who was last seen on June 28.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
Police in Saskatchewan are trying to locate a missing woman from Pelican Lake First Nation.

Rachel Becky Lewis, 21, was last seen on the reserve between 1 and 2 p.m. CT on June 28, according to Spiritwood RCMP.

She is described as being approximately five-foot nine, 120 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. Lewis also has distinctive burn marks on her left hand, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a white and blue shell necklace, green camouflage pants, and pink Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Spiritwood RCMP at 306-883-4210 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Pelican Lake First Nation is approximately 175 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

