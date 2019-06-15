Winnipeg Police searching for missing 37-year-old woman
Winnipeg Police are reaching out to the public for help in locating a missing 37-year-old woman.
Police say Biliana Gligorevic was last heard from on May 28 and is known to frequent the central area of Winnipeg.
Gligorevic is described as a white female, standing 5′ 4″, with a thin to medium build. She has brown or blonde hair and green eyes.
Police are concerned about her well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
