Winnipeg Police searching for missing 37-year-old woman

Winnipeg Police are reaching out to the public for help in locating a missing 37-year-old woman.

Police say Biliana Gligorevic was last heard from on May 28 and is known to frequent the central area of Winnipeg.

Gligorevic is described as a white female, standing 5′ 4″, with a thin to medium build. She has brown or blonde hair and green eyes.

Police are concerned about her well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.