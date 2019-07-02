Canadians unite to grant Nova Scotia man his dying wish

Every day, thousands of travellers funnel through Pearson International Airport. Luggage in tow, each one has a reason for taking to the skies.

Glen McGean took a plane from Halifax to Toronto for the trip of a lifetime. Diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, the Cape Breton man has only months to live.

“I love sports,” he told Global News after landing at Canada’s largest travel hub. “Ball — that was always my favourite. And if I wanted to see one more thing, that was it.”

The 65-year-old’s daughter, Natasha, launched a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $5,000 to bring her father to Toronto so he could experience his final wish: to see the Toronto Blue Jays play at Rogers Centre.

Thanks to the kindness of Canadians from coast to coast, his dying wish has become a reality.

The page, which was created around Father’s Day, has since gone on to raise close to $7,000 as of late Tuesday.

“To tell you the truth, I’m an old-timer. Never ever heard of this stuff before,” he smiled. “A lot of good people.”

Getting emotional at the thought of the massive show of support for him, McGean expressed his gratitude for the strangers who opened their hearts and their wallets.

He also spoke warmly of the firm support he has received from his children, Natasha and Glen Jr.

“My dad stopped chemo,” explained Natasha. “The chemo wasn’t working as expected, so he decided he just wanted to have what life he has left, and do something he can remember and make his hard days better.”

McGean will be at the ballpark for the entire three-game series between the Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox.

“He’s never lost his hope. He’s never changed his personality,” Natasha marvelled. “He’s still the same person, except he has a terminal illness. And he is my biggest inspiration.”

In her poignant post on GoFundMe, she wrote: “He is a man who prides himself on not asking for help, which is why I, his daughter, am doing so for him.”

Another wish will be granted in the coming days. McGean has not seen his brother, who lives in Ontario, in 17 years.