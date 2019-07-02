‘Urgent’ water main replacement prompts closure of East Vancouver thoroughfare

Crosstown commuters in Vancouver may need to re-evaluate their route this summer, with the city closing several blocks of one of its major east-west thoroughfares for much of the summer.

City crews are replacing the water main underneath East 12th Avenue, a piece of infrastructure the city says was installed in the early 1900s.

The city says the line is now in “critical condition following a series of recent leaks.”





According to the city, the “urgent work” will result in the closure of East 12th Avenue from Kingsway to Fraser Street, with work starting in early July and running until an unspecified point in August.

Crews are slated to work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, with work on weekends as necessary.

The city said work will not obstruct access for local residents and businesses, but that parking will be restricted.

It added that residents in the area may “occasionally notice cloudy water,” but that it does not represent a health hazard and should resolve within several hours of being noticed.

Earlier this year, the city warned drivers of road upgrades scheduled for the summer covering some 30 kilometres of the street.

