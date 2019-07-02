Sixth right whale found dead likely died from vessel strike: authorities

Officials say a necropsy on the sixth North Atlantic right whale found dead this year suggests the mammal died after colliding with a vessel.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says the animal autopsy on the whale, known as Clipper, was completed on Monday and indicated it died from blunt trauma.

The whale was found dead on Thursday, drifting off the Gaspe Peninsula.

The initial necropsy results for the mammal come after the Fisheries department said last week that another whale – the third of the six found dead this year – had also died after colliding with a boat.

More detailed results from both necropsies are expected in the coming months.

Meanwhile, officials an entangled right whale seen on Saturday has not been seen again but aerial surveillance to locate it continues.