Sixth right whale found dead likely died from vessel strike: authorities
Officials say a necropsy on the sixth North Atlantic right whale found dead this year suggests the mammal died after colliding with a vessel.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says the animal autopsy on the whale, known as Clipper, was completed on Monday and indicated it died from blunt trauma.
READ MORE: Early necropsy results suggest right whale died after colliding with boat
The whale was found dead on Thursday, drifting off the Gaspe Peninsula.
WATCH: Calls for government to do more to protect North Atlantic whales
The initial necropsy results for the mammal come after the Fisheries department said last week that another whale – the third of the six found dead this year – had also died after colliding with a boat.
More detailed results from both necropsies are expected in the coming months.
READ MORE: 6th North Atlantic right whale found drifting off Canada’s coastline: DFO
Meanwhile, officials an entangled right whale seen on Saturday has not been seen again but aerial surveillance to locate it continues.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.