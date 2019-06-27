Environment
June 27, 2019 6:09 pm
Updated: June 27, 2019 6:14 pm

6th North Atlantic right whale found drifting off Canada’s coastline: DFO

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The baleen is visible on a North Atlantic right whale as it feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass. on March 28, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michael Dwyer
A sixth North Atlanic right whale has been found drifting in Canadian waters.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) confirmed the death in a press release Thursday night, stating the whale was spotted during an aerial surveillance flight over the Gaspé Peninsula.

DFO is currently assisting with the recovery of the whale and is assessing necropsy options.

The North Atlantic right whale is an endangered species. There are believed to be just over 400 remaining.

The first whale confirmed dead this year was spotted June 4.

The recent spate of whale deaths has prompted Transport Canada to immediately implement a precautionary speed restriction in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

