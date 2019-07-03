Fort Henry’s mascot goat David gets a new friend

Fort Henry has brought in a new goat named Henrietta to keep its resident goat David company.

“Over the years, David has been quite lonely. So Henrietta was brought in to brighten his life a little bit… to make him less depressed,” said Pte. Ethan Krause, who works at the fort.

The St. David Society of Toronto brought David into the fort three years ago. He is the 12th “David” at the national historic site and is named after the Patron Saint of Wales.

David and Henrietta will be spending the rest of the summer getting to know each other.

“They do not stay in the pen in the fort all day. For most of their life, they live outside on the farm and then they come here throughout the summer for two to three months,” says Krause.

