FC Edmonton tops HFX Wanderers 2-0 for 3rd straight win

Marcus Velado-Tsegaye opened the scoring in the 36th minute as FC Edmonton downed HFX Wanderers FC 2-0 on Monday in Canadian Premiere League action.

Oumar Diouck added another goal in the 86th minute as Edmonton (4-4-2) picked up its third win in a row.

The Wanderers (3-5-2) have just one win in their past four matches.

