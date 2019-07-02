Sports
July 2, 2019 12:29 pm

FC Edmonton tops HFX Wanderers 2-0 for 3rd straight win

By Staff The Canadian Press

A file photo of a ball used in the CPL.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett
Marcus Velado-Tsegaye opened the scoring in the 36th minute as FC Edmonton downed HFX Wanderers FC 2-0 on Monday in Canadian Premiere League action.

Oumar Diouck added another goal in the 86th minute as Edmonton (4-4-2) picked up its third win in a row.

The Wanderers (3-5-2) have just one win in their past four matches.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

