FC Edmonton seeks strong finish to spring season

They’re currently in a four-way tie for last place in the seven-team Canadian Premier League but FC Edmonton is hoping an offence that was finally sparked on Sunday will see the team catch fire and finish the spring season strong.

“We’re working with an analyst and that’s kind of given us some good feedback to go with, so we’ve altered some things in training and we think that’s starting to show,” FC Edmonton head coach Jeff Paulus told Global News this week.

The Eddies picked up a much-needed win in B.C. on Sunday when they defeated Pacific FC 3-1. It was the first time this season that the team has found the back of the net three times in a match and only the second time the team has scored at least two goals in one game.

“It’ll do us wonders, especially if we finish off the end of this spring season with another couple of wins and some more goals as well,” said FC Edmonton forward Tomi Ameobi. “I think it will set the tempo for us… going into the fall season.”

On Wednesday, FC Edmonton hosts second-place Forge FC at Clarke Stadium. The team wraps up the spring CP season on Monday against the HFX Wanderers FC.

FC Edmonton will kick off the fall CPL season on July 6 in Hamilton when they take on Forge FC.