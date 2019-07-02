Tracy Kitch to face four-week fraud trial in May

The former CEO of Atlantic Canada’s largest children’s hospital will face a four-week fraud trial in Halifax provincial court starting on May 4.

Tracy Kitch did not appear in court today, but her lawyer – Joel Pink – appeared on her behalf.

READ MORE: Former IWK Health Centre CEO could face long trial on fraud charges

Outside court, Pink said his client would enter not-guilty pleas at a later date.

An independent review concluded Kitch owed tens of thousands of dollars for “potentially personal” expenses charged to her IWK Health Centre credit card between August 2014 and June 2017.

She resigned as CEO of the Halifax children’s hospital in August 2017 and was later charged with breach of trust and fraud over $5,000.

WATCH: IWK expense trial pushed to 2019

Kitch, a former vice-president at Toronto’s Mount Sinai Hospital, was arrested at her home in Oakville, Ont., in October 2018.