Alberta police watchdog probing Edmonton incident in which man went into medical distress

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team confirmed to Global News on Monday that it is investigating an incident involving police that occurred in Edmonton on Friday night in which a man went into medical distress.

Susan Hughson, the executive director of ASIRT, told Global News she could not comment further on the incident but expected to release more details later this week.

ASIRT tells me they are investigating an incident involving the Edmonton Police Service on Friday night in which a man went into medical distress. They tell me more details are expected to made public later this week #yeg — Phil Heidenreich (@heidenreichphil) July 1, 2019

A 45-second video surfaced on social media on Sunday, showing what appears to be three police officers in front of a home, attending to a person on a yard.

The video, posted to Twitter, begins with someone saying they’re “suffocating” before another voice is heard saying, “No, you’re not.”

A few seconds later, someone is heard yelling “help!”

Two more people soon appear at the yard as well, though it is not clear if they are police officers. Flashing police lights are seen the entire time.

It is not clear where or what time the video was taken.

When asked about the video, Alberta Justice supplied Global News with a brief statement.

“I can confirm that EPS (Edmonton Police Service) did arrest a suspect who was resistant and that ASIRT has been deployed,”Jonah Mozeson, a spokesperson for the ministry, said.

Global News has reached out to EPS for comment.

Global News has been unable to confirm the man’s medical status.

ASIRT is called on to investigate incidents involving Alberta law enforcement agencies that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

