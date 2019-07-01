Saguenay police intervene after 3 kids left alone in house for over 2 days

Police are investigating after three children aged 14, 11 and four were left alone in a residence for more than two days in Saguenay, some 200 kilometres north of Quebec City.

The children were taken from the home Sunday night and are under the care of youth protection services.

A woman called police Sunday night to express concern about the children, and arriving officers called social services after noticing clear signs of negligence, according to Bruno Cormier of the Saguenay police.

The children told police their parents had left Friday afternoon and promised to be home Sunday, but later called to say they wouldn’t be home until Monday.

Cormier said that police spoke with the 35-year-old mother on Monday, and she told them she had been out of town but still in the region. She was not arrested.

He said police were still working to speak with the children’s father.

Both police and the regional youth protection agency are investigating the situation.