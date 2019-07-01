Quebec hydroplane driver killed in crash during regatta

A hydroplane racer from Quebec is dead after a crash on the St. Lawrence river in eastern Ontario.

The Hydroplane Racing League says Mathieu Daoust from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., died Sunday during a qualifying event in Brockville.

In a statement, they described Daoust as a “true ambassador” of the sport and an experienced driver who had participated since 2011.

The league said more details would be revealed in the coming days.

According to a biography on the league’s site, Daoust described moving up to the Grand Prix level as his “best moment” in the sport of hydroplane racing, where vehicles reach speeds of up to 225 km/h.

He was ranked first in league for the 2019 season, with 194 points.