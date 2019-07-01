Rougemont plane crash sends 2 men to hospital

Two people are in critical condition following the crash of a small plane in an orchard in Rougemont on Monday.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, an emergency call was received at 11:40 a.m. to report the crash of a small ultra-light aircraft.

The plane fell into an orchard on the edge of the rang de la Montagne in the small Montérégie municipality.

SQ spokesman Stéphane Tremblay reports that firefighters intervened to remove the victims using extraction equipment.

The victims, two men, were quickly transported to a hospital, where they are fighting for their lives, said the SQ.

It is not yet known where the aircraft took off or where it was heading.

The Sûreté du Québec and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are investigating to determine the circumstances of the crash.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise