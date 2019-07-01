Emergency crews respond to two possible drownings in southern Alberta Sunday: RCMP

Alberta RCMP confirmed they were called to two separate, possible drownings Sunday night.

In a news release late Sunday, RCMP said emergency crews were called to the Natures Hideaway Family Campground at around 8 p.m., for reports of a man in his 20s who had disappeared in the Highwood River.

Police said witnesses told them the man jumped into the river from a ledge, surfaced briefly, then went underwater and did not reappear.

Multiple people were said to have gone into the water to try to help the man but were not able to find him.

RCMP, Calgary Police, HAWC and the Foothills Fire Department all searched for the missing man but had to suspend their efforts for the evening.

Crews will return to the area in the morning.

As of 11:23 p.m. Sunday RCMP said they were unable to locate the man.

The Natures Hideaway Family Campground is 21 kilometres east of DeWinton and 48 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

RCMP also confirmed they were called to an incident near Lake Louise earlier in the evening for another possible drowning.

Officials said two people were on paddle boards in Lake Herbert when one reportedly fell in the water.

Police were told the person who fell in the water was not wearing a life jacket.

As of 10 p.m. Sunday emergency crews said they were unable to located the missing person.

No other details are known at this time.

Lake Herbert is seven kilometres north of Lake Louise and 187 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

More to come…