Festival Latino Lethbridge heats up the grounds at Exhibition Park

Crowds participated in a Lethbridge fiesta Saturday filled with plenty of tasty food and energetic music. Festival Latino shook things up in Lethbridge, welcoming residents to experience the Hispanic culture.

To allow for that authentic experience traditional food was served from various vendors along with live entertainment.

“We’re so excited to be here and to be involved in the community and show our talent,” said Rachel Nielson, a dancer with The Courtyard dance club who performed at the Festival.

“All the Latin styles are so much fun, and so much of it is rooted in community and sharing that with the people you care about… we love to do that.” said Ginger Wallace President of The Courtyard dance club.

There were also several activities for kids, including pinata breaking every hour. The outdoor festival was held at the exhibition grounds and was free for all to attend.