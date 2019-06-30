Canada Day celebrations in Metro Vancouver: what you need to know

Downtown Vancouver will be a sea of red and white when the largest Canada Day celebration outside Ottawa kicks off Monday.

The event at Canada Place is hosted by the federal government and the Port of Vancouver and will feature live entertainment, a kids’ zone and plenty of food trucks.

Of course, it will all lead to a dazzling fireworks display over the water, which will be livestreamed right here online and on BC1.

WATCH: Vancouver’s 2018 Canada Day celebrations

While dozens of other events are also taking place around the Lower Mainland, Vancouver’s will likely require the most planning ahead.

With road closures and parking restrictions all around Canada Place, it might be best to keep your vehicle away from downtown.

Here’s what you need to know about the event and how to get there.

What’s happening?

Before the celebrations kick off at 11 a.m., a citizenship ceremony will be held inside the Vancouver Convention Centre hosted by Global BC anchors Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui.

After the ceremony wraps up, the various zones throughout Canada Place will open. Those include the kids’ zone and an innovation zone that features interactive exhibits.

The main stage will open at noon, featuring performances from local bands and cultural dance troupes.

READ MORE: Canada Day celebrations have controversial origins. Here’s why

The fireworks will kick off at 10:30 p.m.

Lui and Yvonne Schalle will also be on the grounds throughout the day.

Road closures

The following roads will be closed:

800-900 Canada Place Way (one quarter block west of Howe Street to Burrard Street)

North side of 800-900 West Cordova Street, from Howe Street to Burrard Street

1000 Canada Place Way (Burrard Street to Thurlow Street)

200 Thurlow St., from West Cordova Street to Canada Place Way

Additionally, only cruise ship traffic will be allowed within Howe Street from West Cordova to Canada Place Way until 4:30 p.m.

Parking restrictions

No parking will be allowed for the following areas from June 30 at 5 p.m. to July 2 at 3 a.m.:

Both sides of 200 Thurlow St., from West Cordova Street to Canada Place Way

Both sides of 800-1000 Canada Place Way, from Howe Street to Thurlow Street

Both sides of 200 Howe St., from West Cordova Street to Canada Place Way

Both sides of 800 West Cordova St. from Howe Street to the crosswalk mid-block (three-minute Tour Bus Zone)

Both sides of 900 West Cordova St., from Burrard Street to the crosswalk mid-block (temporary taxi zone)

North side of 1000 West Cordova St., from Burrard Street to Thurlow Street

Transit

While SkyTrain and buses will operate on a holiday/Sunday schedule during the day, TransLink is adding increased service following the end of the fireworks:

The Canada Line will run at rush hour levels until the last train leaves Waterfront Station at 1:15 a.m.

The Millennium Line will run at increased frequency until the last train leaves VCC-Clark Station at 1:26 a.m.

The Expo Line will run as normal, but will also run at extended hours until the last trains from Waterfront Station to Surrey leave past 1 a.m.

Night bus service will be extended for 12 routes, including the 96 B-Line.

SeaBus will run at 15-minute intervals from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and at 30-minute intervals from 11:30 p.m. to 1:22 a.m.

Holiday fares will be in effect, meaning riders will only have to purchase one-zone passes to travel all three zones.

Full details can be found on TransLink’s website.

Other events in Metro Vancouver and Victoria

Victoria

The capital city will host its own Canada Day celebrations on the lawn of the B.C. legislature.

Members of the provincial and municipal government will take part in the festivities, which will feature a food truck village and a family zone, along with a main stage hosting musical performances.

Fireworks will kick off at 10:30 p.m. over the waters of Victoria Inner Harbour.

WATCH: Policing costs could scale back Victoria Canada Day party

South of the Fraser

Surrey’s Canada Day celebrations take place at the Cloverdale Millennium Amphitheater park from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Musical performances include Bif Naked and Our Lady Peace. The city has set up amusement rides, kids’ activities and fun booths, food trucks and drone racing.

A fireworks finale is scheduled for 10:30 p.m.

Delta hosts three events, including one in Diefenbaker Park in Tsawwassen from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and one in Kirkland House from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WATCH: Citizenship ceremony held ahead of Canada Day celebrations

The Tsawwassen event is heavy on children’s activities, while the Kirkland House event is geared towards history buffs and includes a family picnic.

The final event is held at Chalmers Park in North Delta from 5:30 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. and will include a barbeque, live music and a fireworks finale.

In Langley, an event is scheduled at Willoughby Community Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and includes kids activities, musical performances and a Canada Day ceremony.

A second event takes place in Fort Langley from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring crafts and face painting, live performances, and a petting zoo.

Tri-Cities

Coquitlam hosts the largest Canada Day event in the Tri-Cities, from noon to 10:30 p.m.

The festivities take place at Town Centre Park. Several musical acts are scheduled throughout the day, and a fireworks show is set for 10 p.m.

There’s also crafting, a vehicle showcase, a kids’ adventure park and food vendors.

Port Coquitlam hosts events from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m at Castle Park, starting with a pancake breakfast in Lions Park from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

WATCH: Thousands turn out to Rocky Point Park in Port Moody for Canada Day

There are a variety of kids’ activities, a musical showcase highlighting local performers, food vendors and a fireworks finale.

Port Moody’s Canada Day is centred around Rocky Point Park and kicks off at 11 a.m.

It features a pop-up city hall, giant inflatable slide, a 1 p.m. Canada Day ceremony and more.

Global BC’s Michael Newman will also be at Rocky Point Park throughout the day to cover the festivities.

North Shore

West Vancouver hosts its Canada Day event from 2 p.m to 10:30 p.m. at John Lawson Park.

It features a kids’ zone, music from the Michael Buble tribute act Sway and Side One, and a fireworks finale at 10:30 p.m.

North Vancouver’s events take place at Waterfront Park from noon to 4 p.m. and include local performers, multicultural food and on-site entertainment, including kids’ activities.

The North Shore Canada Day parade will also make its way through North Vancouver starting at 10 a.m.

Richmond

The Steveston Salmon Festival marks Richmond’s Canada Day celebrations, taking place from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. in Steveston Village.

There are musical performances headlined by 54-40, a vendors’ market, a massive salmon barbecue, a hockey zone, First Nations dancers and a fire show.

There are also cultural and kids’ activities and a number of other performers, along with food trucks.

The event wraps with a fireworks finale.

WATCH: Celebrating Canada’s greatest inventions

Burnaby

Burnaby is holding several Canada Day events.

There is music and kids’ activities at Edmonds Plaza and Park from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Burnaby Village Museum hosts an event from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. that includes a parade, kids’ activities and multicultural family entertainment.

The main event begins at 5 p.m. at Swangard Stadium and includes musical performances headlined by Stars.

There are games and kids’ activities and a fireworks finale.

WATCH: Canada Day Celebrations in B.C. in 2017

New Westminster

New Westminster’s Canada Day event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

There will be family-friendly games, musical performers, crafts and “tasty snacks.”

Ridge Meadows

In Maple Ridge, an event is scheduled for Memorial Peace Park from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event includes musical entertainment, an arts and crafts market, pony rides and a Canada Day flyover.

In Pitt Meadows, events run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Spirit Square, with entertainment on a main stage and a kids’ stage.

There’s also a dog show, pony rides, street hockey and food trucks.