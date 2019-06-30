Canada
June 30, 2019 12:48 pm

Stephen Harper offers to help U.K. with trade given ‘Canada’s strong record’

By Staff The Canadian Press

Then-prime minister Stephen Harper steps out of his residence at 24 Sussex Drive in a 2014 file photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Former prime minister Stephen Harper says he’s willing to help the next British prime minister negotiate a divorce deal with the European Union — but he’s not taking sides in the race to decide who that is.

Harper tweeted Saturday night that he’s “willing to assist whoever serves as the next leader of the U.K. Conservative Party on trade matters, should they wish.”

But as the current chair of the International Democrat Union, an alliance of conservative-leaning political parties from across the globe, Harper says he must remain “neutral in all member party leadership races.”

He was responding to a report in The Sunday Times newspaper that said British Conservative leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt had “drafted in two senior Canadian politicians” to help negotiate a Brexit deal.

The Sunday Times reports that Hunt — one of just two remaining candidates to replace Theresa May as party leader and prime minister — has recruited Harper and former Conservative MP Rona Ambrose.

Hunt tells the newspaper he’s intent on securing a so-called “Canada-plus” trade deal with the EU, based on the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement primarily negotiated by Harper’s government.

Neither Harper nor Ambrose immediately responded to a request for comment on Sunday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

