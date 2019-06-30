Canada
June 30, 2019 12:36 pm

Canada Day ‘People’s Picnic’ to be hosted by Ontario Liberals following cancellation

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – The Ontario Liberal Party will host a Canada Day picnic celebration on the grounds of the provincial legislature on Monday, after the Progressive Conservative government’s decision to cancel the Canada Day event.

The so-called “People’s Picnic,” spearheaded by Toronto MPP Mitzie Hunter, will take place at Queen’s Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Ford government faced backlash last week after cancelling the 52-year-old Queen’s Park Canada Day celebration to cut costs, citing declining attendance.

The event has been running since 1967, and traditionally features 21-gun military gun salutes, musicians and other forms of entertainment.

Instead, the Tories opted for a less expensive alternative, offering free Canada Day admission for the first 500 visitors at certain attractions in the Greater Toronto Area.

In a statement, Hunter called cancelling the event a “disservice,” adding the Liberal version will feature free ice cream and the MC will be Katie Tsuyuki, an Olympic snowboarder.

