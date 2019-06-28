Where to watch fireworks in the Greater Toronto Area on Canada Day 2019

There are plenty of celebrations happening throughout the Greater Toronto Area on Canada Day (Monday) and a number of them will include fireworks. Here is your guide on where to find fireworks shows throughout the region.

If you also want to know what’s open and closed in Toronto on Canada Day, click here.

Toronto

In the city, there will be a number of fireworks displays Monday night.

Starting at around 10 p.m., Toronto’s waterfront will light up with fireworks at Asbridges Bay. There will also be displays at Amesbury Park in the city’s north end, Centennial Park in Etobicoke, Milliken Park in Scarborough, Mel Lastman Square in North York, Stan Waldow Park in East York and Weston Lions Park in the city’s northwest end.

Peel Region

Mississauga’s main Canada Day celebration is being held at Celebration Square, just outside of city hall. The fireworks display there kicks off just after 10 p.m. You will also be able to catch Global News’ Farah Nasser, Anthony Farnell, Antony Robart and ET Canada’s Sangita Patel hosting the event.

There will be another fireworks display at Port Credit’s Memorial Park as a part of the city’s Paint the Town Red festival and also in Streetsville’s Village Square.

In Brampton, the city’s fireworks display will be held at Chingauacousy Park.

Durham Region

In Pickering, the city’s Canada Day celebration will be held at Kinsmen Park and will conclude with a fireworks display.

Ajax Downs Racetrack will have entertainment, food trucks, games and fireworks around 10 p.m.

In Whitby, Canada Day celebrations and fireworks will be held at Victoria Fields, the Port Whitby Marina, and the Whitby Yacht Club.

Celebrations will also be held at Lakeview Park in Oshawa beginning at 2 p.m. and concluding with a “grand finale fireworks display” around 10 p.m.

And finally, Eglin Park will be host to Uxbridge’s fireworks display.

York Region

As it does every year, Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan will be hosting a huge fireworks show once the park closes at 10 p.m. According to the park’s website, the show will last around 15 minutes and will include over 6000 explosions with some reaching up to 800 feet high.

Newmarket’s fireworks display will be held at George Richardson Park off the Bayview Parkway. There will also be live music and food vendors before the display at 10 p.m.

Aurora will be having entertainment, family activities and a fireworks show at Lambert Wilson Park.

King Township, meanwhile, will have fireworks at Tyrwhitt Park in Kettleby.

Richmond Hill’s Richmond Green Park will have a fireworks show. Organizers are also asking you to support the Richmond Hill Community Food Bank at the event by dropping off non-perishable food at any of the four on-site locations.

Milne Dam Conservation Park in Markham will have a fireworks show, as well as family activities starting at 3 p.m.

In Whitchurch-Stouffville, the annual Stawberry Festival is being held all weekend at Stouffville Memorial Park and will conclude with fireworks on Monday.

East Gwillimbury will have fireworks at Mount Albert Lions Community Centre and the Township of Georgina will have a show at the ROC.

Halton Region

Oakville will be hosting Canada Day festivities and fireworks at Bronte Heritage Park.

The Milton Fairgrounds will also have a fireworks display, along with Burlington at the city’s Spencer Smith Park.