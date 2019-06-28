What’s open and closed in Toronto on Canada Day 2019
Here is your guide for what services, attractions, major businesses and institutions are open and closed in Toronto on Canada Day (Monday).
Attractions
Art Gallery of Ontario – open between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Casa Loma – open between 9:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.
CN Tower – open between 8:30 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Ontario Science Centre – open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Alcohol
Beer Store – closed
LCBO – closed
Fireworks
Click here for a full list of fireworks shows around the Greater Toronto Area.
Malls
CF Fairview Mall – closed
Scarborough Town Centre – closed
CF Sherway Gardens – closed
CF Shops at Don Mills – closed
CF Toronto Eaton Centre – open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Yorkdale – closed
Public transportation
GO Transit – holiday service
TTC – holiday service
Services
Canada Post mail delivery – service is cancelled on Monday
Government offices – closed
Toronto Public Library – closed
