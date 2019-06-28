What’s open and closed in Toronto on Canada Day 2019

Here is your guide for what services, attractions, major businesses and institutions are open and closed in Toronto on Canada Day (Monday).

Attractions

Art Gallery of Ontario – open between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Casa Loma – open between 9:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.

CN Tower – open between 8:30 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre – open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Alcohol

Beer Store – closed

LCBO – closed

Fireworks

Click here for a full list of fireworks shows around the Greater Toronto Area.

Malls

CF Fairview Mall – closed

Scarborough Town Centre – closed

CF Sherway Gardens – closed

CF Shops at Don Mills – closed

CF Toronto Eaton Centre – open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Yorkdale – closed

Public transportation

GO Transit – holiday service

TTC – holiday service

Services

Canada Post mail delivery – service is cancelled on Monday

Government offices – closed

Toronto Public Library – closed