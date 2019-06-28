What’s open and closed in Toronto on Canada Day 2019

Canada
Here is your guide for what services, attractions, major businesses and institutions are open and closed in Toronto on Canada Day (Monday).

Attractions

Art Gallery of Ontario – open between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Casa Loma – open between 9:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.
CN Tower – open between 8:30 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Ontario Science Centre – open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Alcohol

Beer Store – closed
LCBO – closed

Fireworks

Malls

CF Fairview Mall – closed
Scarborough Town Centre – closed
CF Sherway Gardens – closed
CF Shops at Don Mills – closed
CF Toronto Eaton Centre – open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Yorkdale – closed

Public transportation

GO Transit – holiday service
TTC – holiday service

Services

Canada Post mail delivery – service is cancelled on Monday
Government offices – closed
Toronto Public Library – closed

