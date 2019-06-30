World
June 30, 2019 11:49 am

UN chief warns of ‘grave climate emergency,’ says Paris Agreement goals not enough

By Staff The Associated Press

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during an interview at United Nations headquarters on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Guterres said the world has to change, not in small incremental ways but in big ‚Äútransformative‚Äù ways into a green economy with electric vehicles and ‚Äúclean cities‚Äù because the alternative ‚Äúwould mean a catastrophic situation for the whole world.‚Äù (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has taken his message urging immediate climate action to officials gathered in the United Arab Emirates, where production of hydrocarbons remains a key driver of the economy.

Guterres is calling on governments to stop building new coal plants by 2020, cut greenhouse emissions by 45 per cent over the next decade and replace fossil-fuel driven economies. He warned of a “grave climate emergency” in remarks at a summit in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

He lauded the Paris climate accord, but says even if its promises are fully met, the world still faces what he describes as a catastrophic three-degree temperature rise by the end of the century.

Under President Donald Trump, the U.S. has announced its withdrawal, effective next year, from the Paris agreement.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

