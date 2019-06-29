Man wanted after $58,000 worth of liquor allegedly stolen from LCBO, Toronto police say

Toronto police are searching for a man they say is wanted in connection with the alleged theft of over $58,000 worth of liquor from various LCBO stores in the city.

In a news release Saturday, police allege the same man has been going to LCBO stores since June 5, 2018 and taking bottles of liquor.

Police said once inside the store, the man reportedly places bottles in a bag that he is carrying and then walks out of the store without attempting to pay.

READ MORE: Toronto man facing multiple charges in alleged liquor store thefts valued at $38K

He was last seen on June 18 in the area of Burnhamthorpe and Saturn roads, police say.

Investigators allege the same man is responsible for the theft of over $58,000 worth of liquor.

Police are looking for Chase Kincaid, 32, of no fixed address, who they say is wanted for theft over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

WATCH: (Feb. 26) Good Samaritan speaks about brazen theft at Toronto LCBO