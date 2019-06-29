Gail Vaz-Oxlade calls Ontario minister the C-word on Twitter — she’s not backing down

WARNING: Strong language.

Twitter is facing calls to review Gail Vaz-Oxlade‘s Twitter account after the financial commentator called Ontario Tourism, Culture and Sport Lisa MacLeod a vulgar word on the social networking site Thursday.

Numerous users called on Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey to take action after she referred to MacLeod as a “heartless c***” in a tweet, which quoted the minister’s own tweet celebrating her daughter’s graduation.

Does she know her mother is a heartless cunt? https://t.co/fdKuksDLaI — Gail Vaz-Oxlade (@GailVazOxlade) June 27, 2019

Vaz-Oxlade’s tweet initially drew a response from Laryssa Waler, executive director of communications for Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

She said, “This. Is. A. Disgusting. Tweet.”

This. Is. A. Disgusting. Tweet. Where are the chorus of elected #onpoli female voices from all parties condemning this? @Kathleen_Wynne @AndreaHorwath @MitzieHunter?? I’ve heard you all wonder why more women don’t get involved in politics. People like @GailVazOxlade are why. https://t.co/hixB22cRPt — Laryssa Waler (@LWaler) June 28, 2019

Then, MacLeod responded herself.

“Disagree with me fine,” she tweeted. “But lines are being crossed.”

I’ve experienced death threats, online harassment & intimidation at public events that required police protection for months. It took a tremendous toll on my family & my mental health. I’m simply not tolerating it anymore. Disagree with me fine. But lines are being crossed. https://t.co/KLWRyERwjR — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) June 28, 2019

Vaz-Oxlade, the former host of Til Debt Do Us Part and Princess on Slice, a Corus Entertainment brand, retired years ago.

Since April 2, 2018, she has publicly expressed her anger about the Ontario Progressive Conservatives, particularly cuts to the province’s autism funding, an issue that has generated significant blowback against the provincial government.

MacLeod found herself at the centre of the backlash while serving as minister of social services until June 20.

Nearly 300 layoff notices have been handed out at one autism treatment centre, and the cuts have continued to generate protests.

MacLeod came under scrutiny after the Ontario Association for Behaviour Analysis alleged she told them they would face “four long years” if they didn’t promote the new autism program in a positive fashion.

She later apologized, and the province’s integrity commissioner said her remarks did not violate the Members’ Integrity Act.

MacLeod didn’t offer any comment to Global News beyond what she tweeted.

But communication staff pointed to a statement by Jill Dunlop, associate minister of children and women’s issues, in which she took Vaz-Oxlade to task for her remarks.

“Comments like these have discouraged generations of qualified women from seriously considering public service and leadership positions,” she said.

Please see my statement below pic.twitter.com/R38XZWKWeQ — Jill Dunlop, MPP (@JillDunlop1) June 28, 2019

“At a time when society is finally beginning to recognize the need for women’s perspectives and experiences to inform our political discourse, Ms. Vaz-Oxlade chooses to normalize misogynistic slurs.

“Ms. MacLeod and her daughter deserve a heartfelt apology.”

Global News did not receive a response after seeking comment from Vaz-Oxlade through agency ProSpeakers or K and M Productions.

However, she appears to have doubled down on the remark on her Twitter account.

The pinned tweet on Vaz-Oxlade’s account as of Friday night showed a t-shirt carrying the slogan, “Conservatives putting the ‘n’ in cuts.”

This exchange doesn’t mark the first time that MacLeod has alleged that people have attacked her aggressively. In March, she said she faced threats and personal attacks following changes to the province’s autism program.

An international study released last year showed that female politicians are judged more harshly on social media for their appearances and marital statuses than their male counterparts.

Women were considered three times more likely to face sexist comments than men.

“Sexism and abuse are everyday occurrences for many female politicians who are active online,” Eva Barboni, founder of U.K. organization Atalanta, which produced the study, said in a statement at the time.

With files from Travis Dhanraj and The Canadian Press