Fifth person arrested in Hamilton Pride violence
Hamilton Police have arrested and charged a fifth person in connection to the fight at the Hamilton Pride Festival at Gage Park on June 15.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with assault after a victim came forward to report the incident.
The accused will appear in court on July 29.
Police are asking other victims and witnesses to contact them.
Christopher Vanderweide, 27, of Kitchener — known on social media as ‘helmet guy’ — has been charged with assault with a weapon.
Cedar Hopperton, 33, a local LGBTQ2 activist, was arrested for a parole violation.
Police say two other people have turned themselves in for breaching probation.
