Recipe: Brioche French toast with mascarpone cream and lemon curd

Ingredients

– 1 slice brioche bread, 1+1/2” thick

– 3 fl oz French toast egg mixture

– 2 tsp butter

– 1 fl oz lemon curd

– 1 fl oz mascarpone crème fraiche

– 1.5 oz mixed fresh berries

– Few sprigs of mint

– Dusting of icing sugar

Method

1. Dredge brioche slice in egg mixture for approximately one-and-a-half minutes, flipping once to ensure bread absorbs mixture.





2. Melt butter into a hot non-stick pan over medium heat.3. Gently remove French toast slice from egg mixture, and place into hot pan.4. Cook until golden brown, flip over and continue to cook the other side until golden brown in color, approximately 2 minutes per side.5. Place French toast in the middle of a large plate and dollop lemon curd in the centre of the toast.6. Place a dollop of the mascarpone crème fraiche directly overtop the lemon curd.7. Gently place fresh fruit over top and allow to fall naturally over the French toast and plate.8. Garnish with fresh mint sprigs and a light dusting of icing sugar.

For more Global BC recipes, click here