Canada Day 2019: Family-friendly activities in Waterloo region

Now that school is officially out for the summer, it is time to celebrate Canada Day.

On Monday, a good portion of the country will be closed to the public but there is still plenty of great options for family fun within Waterloo region.

Naturally, most of the outdoor pools and splash pads will be open, but there are some other great options if you are looking for family fun while you wait for the fireworks at night.

In Cambridge, the annual Canada Parade will just be one piece of the entertainment puzzle.

At Riverside Park, there will be a fishing derby, a carnival with games and rides and a Mopar Show N’ Shine.

Macdougall Cottage will also be open that day and will look to honour Scottish-Canadian heritage with crafts, tours and their special mini-shortbread ice cream sandwiches.

In New Hamburg, there is a kid’s zone with a petting zoo and a pancake breakfast. Legendary local children’s performer Erick Traplin will also perform at the festivities at Norm S. Hill Park.

In downtown Kitchener, THEMUSEUM will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will be offering half-price admission to visitors.

Up King Street at City Hall, Kitchener will be offering inflatables and other activities for kids from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. ahead of the city’s fireworks display. There will also be a free concert beginning at 6 p.m.

The Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum will have live musical entertainment, interactive games, face-painting and live farm animals in addition to their usual exhibits and attractions.

One of the city’s other historical sites, the Schneider Haus, says it will allow you to use your hands, learn some new skills and “make some history.”